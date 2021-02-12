Head-To-Head Review: NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) versus Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSK has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and NSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A NSK -0.96% -1.28% -0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eurofins Scientific and NSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 2 0 4 0 2.33 NSK 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and NSK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $5.19 billion 3.36 $218.74 million $2.26 43.34 NSK $7.63 billion 0.69 $160.19 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NSK.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eurofins Scientific beats NSK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic. It provides agro science, agro testing, biopharma, contract development and manufacturing organization, clinical diagnostics, consumer product testing, digital testing, electrical and electronics, environment testing, food and feed testing, forensic, genomic, industrial, materials and engineering, medical device, and REACH services. The company serves clients from a range of industries, including the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, and clinical diagnostics sectors. It operates approximately 800 laboratories in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments. The company also provides automotive products, which comprise chassis products, such as electric power steerings, steering column and intermediate shafts, and hub unit bearings; power train products comprising engine parts and electrical accessories; and drive train products consisting of automatic and manual transmission, products for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, half toroidal CVT POWERTOROS units, and differential gear and propeller shafts. In addition, it offers precision machine components, including ball screws, linear guides, monocarriers, XY tables, and spindles; and accessories, including ball screw support bearings, air bearings, and clean grease, as well as support units for heavy and light loads, machine tools, and small equipment. Further, the company provides megatorque motors; recruitment services; maintenance and repair services; design, development, sales, and maintenance services for computer systems and networks; insurance agency services; and sells industrial machinery bearings and automotive components, as well as manages and rents real estate properties. It serves agriculture, automotive, cement, food processing machinery, industrial motor, gearbox, injection molding machine, machine tool, medical device, mining and construction, motorcycle, office equipment, palm oil, papermaking machinery, pump and compressor, railway, semiconductor, steel, sugar, and wind turbine industries. NSK Ltd. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

