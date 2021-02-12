Head-To-Head Survey: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Wave Sync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 17.84 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Wave Sync $90,000.00 0.61 -$5.61 million N/A N/A

Wave Sync has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Wave Sync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Wave Sync.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -1, indicating that its stock price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Sync has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Wave Sync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Wave Sync N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wave Sync beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Wave Sync Company Profile

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also provides technology consulting services. The company was formerly known as China Bio-Energy Corp. Wave Sync Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.