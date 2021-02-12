Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 1,920,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 648,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

