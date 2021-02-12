Health Assurance Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HAACU) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HAACU)’s share price rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 870,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 491,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAACU. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

