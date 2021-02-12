Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Healthpeak Properties worth $39,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $834,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 887,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 203,073 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

