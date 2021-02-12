HeartBout Reaches Market Cap of $179,105.17 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 113.7% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $179,105.17 and $7,825.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.87 or 0.01103650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.19 or 0.05789724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019611 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

