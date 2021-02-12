Hedget (HGET) Price Hits $7.28 on Major Exchanges

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can now be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00015299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00282915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00078333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00089595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.72 or 1.03835453 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

