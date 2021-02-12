HedgeTrade Price Tops $1.56 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $543.40 million and approximately $123,296.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002577 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005878 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00022467 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.