HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 134.4% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the January 14th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,370.0 days.

OTCMKTS HLBZF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.01. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

