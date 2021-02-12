HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 134.4% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the January 14th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,370.0 days.
OTCMKTS HLBZF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.01. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $84.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67.
About HeidelbergCement
