HEIDI Hits Market Cap of $1,189.66 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,189.66 and $8.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEIDI has traded down 77.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 161.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.