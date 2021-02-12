Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $339.63

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $339.63 and traded as high as $360.00. Helical shares last traded at $359.50, with a volume of 48,939 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a market cap of £434.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

