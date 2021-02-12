Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $19.99. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 6,446 shares traded.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 76.77% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

