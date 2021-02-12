Hemington Wealth Management Invests $2.06 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,054,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,197.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.