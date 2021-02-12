HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,399.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $6,399.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,710.36 or 0.99648443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00043540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076176 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 160.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013142 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,581,392 coins and its circulating supply is 260,446,242 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

