Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $154.37

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and traded as low as $152.05. Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 332,439 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.12.

Get Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Lucy Walker purchased 6,750 shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

About Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.