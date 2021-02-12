HEROcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $38,050.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $38,050.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00065678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.07 or 0.01128912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.08 or 0.05662858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027495 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

