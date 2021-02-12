Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.