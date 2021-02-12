Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) (LON:HBRN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.09. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 61,997 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £7.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500,000.00%.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

