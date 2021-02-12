Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 112000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.83 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18.

About Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.