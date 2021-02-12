HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

HPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $77,420.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSE:HPR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

