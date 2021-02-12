Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 51,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada and the United States. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia; and the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.