Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $19,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $1,307,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $19,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of -94.40 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

