Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 1,321,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,143,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

