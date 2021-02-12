HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.92

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.92 and last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 6922012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Company Profile (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.