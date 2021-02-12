Hive Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Hive has a total market cap of $93.30 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000130 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00033841 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,995,871 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

