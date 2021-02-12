Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $139,058.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0322 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $139,058.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 327.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00283486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00080506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00092208 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,243.88 or 1.01170858 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

