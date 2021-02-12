Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) versus Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Financial Comparison

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hookipa Pharma and Processa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. Given Hookipa Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hookipa Pharma is more favorable than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -232.00% -39.58% -31.33% Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -79.69% -53.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Processa Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $11.94 million 21.45 -$43.04 million ($2.41) -4.86 Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A

Processa Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hookipa Pharma.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative ileus; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. It also has license agreement with Akashi Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize PCS100, an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drug. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

