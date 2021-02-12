HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Achieves $252,094.88

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $252,094.88 and approximately $345,806.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01111020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.05710507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

