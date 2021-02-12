Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $970,740.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,245. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

