HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €77.50 ($91.18) and last traded at €76.80 ($90.35). Approximately 12,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.50 ($90.00).

HBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.42.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.