Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 5.2%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.46. 1,046,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,977,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $812.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

