HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $545.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $545.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.39.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded up $74.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $506.56. 15,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $438.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.