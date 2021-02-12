HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $560.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Cannonball Research from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cannonball Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.39.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $74.80 on Friday, reaching $506.56. 15,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,739. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $438.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day moving average of $335.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -286.98 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

