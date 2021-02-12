HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $567.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $567.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.39.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $74.80 on Friday, reaching $506.56. 15,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,739. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $438.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.21 and a 200 day moving average of $335.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -286.98 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

