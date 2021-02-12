HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $520.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

HUBS stock opened at $431.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.50. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $438.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

