HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.78.

Shares of HUBS opened at $431.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $438.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $116,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in HubSpot by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

