Humanscape (HUM) Market Cap Achieves $13.48 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $90,193.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.80 or 0.01101393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00057793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.55 or 0.05779348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

