Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share.

Shares of HII traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

