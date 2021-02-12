Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 43,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

