Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Hits $227.09 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $47,210.50 or 0.99653321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $227.09 million and $183,663.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00080163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090340 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00065844 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.