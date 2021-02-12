Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $548.01 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $548.01 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 65.8% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $13.01 or 0.00027202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.87 or 0.01101799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00058054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.49 or 0.05728868 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019692 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

