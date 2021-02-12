Huobi Token Price Reaches $13.11 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $13.11 or 0.00027466 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $670.89 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.28 or 0.01083687 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.73 or 0.05513352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00033614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

