HUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $487.02 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $487.02 million and approximately $151.65 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.97 or 0.01100558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.25 or 0.05747248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 487,228,989 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

