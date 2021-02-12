Hush Price Tops $0.0217 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $226,415.12 and approximately $17,328.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00303108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00099634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00032309 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

