Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Trading 6% Higher

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s stock price traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.24. 126,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 80,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.