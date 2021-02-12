Hxro Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $64.07 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01099279 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00057302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.71 or 0.05823376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00020005 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hxro Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,693,272 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.