Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$28.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.77. Hydro One Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$30.57.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

