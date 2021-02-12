Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $469,224.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.14 or 0.01108499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.91 or 0.05752035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019761 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars.

