Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Down 9%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 24,478,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 8,572,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

