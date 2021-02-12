HyperCash Market Capitalization Tops $57.98 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $57.98 million and $29.35 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 62% against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.68 or 1.00146468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01117943 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.34 or 0.00362525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00227172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00078422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001882 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,035,731 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

